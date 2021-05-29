Advertisement

Cool overnight, but a steady warming trend continues

By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fairly quiet, but overall cool, Memorial Day weekend continues across eastern Iowa.

Skies will continue to turn partly to mostly cloudy overnight, as temperatures fall into the low 40s. More clouds will be present on Sunday than Saturday, and an isolated sprinkle cannot be totally ruled out. However, temperatures should climb into the upper 60s.

Memorial Day itself still carries a slight chance of showers, but they should be fairly scattered in nature. Plenty of dry time will be found. Highs reach to around 70 degrees.

The warming trend continues throughout the week, with only a few slight chances for scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs return to above normal readings by next weekend.

