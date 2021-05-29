Cedar Rapids Police arrest suspected catalytic converter thief

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning suspected of trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Cedar Rapids Police arrested Jason Layne Rose, 45, and charged him with 3rd Degree Theft, 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief and Interference with Official Acts.

Officers were dispatched to Jones Park, near the clubhouse at 2901 Fruitland Boulevard SW, at 3:21 A.M. for a report of suspicious activity.

Police say a caller indicated there was a red truck parked next to a City of Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation van and that someone was underneath the van with a flashlight. The caller also indicated hearing a grinding noise.

When officers arrived, they found the City vehicle had been lifted with a floor jack, discovered tools underneath the van and part of the muffler hanging on the ground.

Police spotted Rose running to the east of the clubhouse. After giving Rose several verbal commands to stop running, they were able to catch up to him and arrest him near the parking lot of the clubhouse.

Officers were able to collect evidence at the scene, including a reciprocating saw that was allegedly being used to remove the catalytic converter from the City Parks and Recreation vehicle.

Police say Rose admitted the red truck parked next to the City vehicle belonged to him.

Rose was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a possible medical condition and a laceration to one of his fingers. He was later transferred to the Linn County Correctional Center.

