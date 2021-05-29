Bettendorf kids selling lemonade to raise money for veterans

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of kids in Bettendorf have set up their own lemonade stand called ‘Kids for Vets’ this Memorial Day weekend. All money raised goes toward veterans to thank them for their service. The annual lemonade project got started last year when they raised one thousand dollars throughout the summer. So far this year, they are at twenty five hundred.

“It got started when Annabelle wanted a lemonade stand for her birthday,” says Lucas Folland.

The lemonade stand is ‘pay what you want’ and the kids say the giving back makes the lemonade stand even more special.

“They gave and they lost their moms and dads in the army. We want to help America through this tough time,” says Folland.

The lemonade stand is also accepting donations through Venmo. If you would like to donate, the Venmo handle is @Kidsfor-VetsTSS. They will be open again on Sunday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you want to visit, their address is 2703 Oak Street in Bettendorf.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.