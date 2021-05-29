Advertisement

Attorneys in Bahena Rivera trial speak out after guilty verdict

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The prosecutors and defense attorneys in Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s murder trial spoke out on Friday after the jury convicted Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder for the death of Mollie Tibbetts.

Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver said the state got the outcome they were looking for.

“We feel great, I mean this was the verdict that we wanted,” he said. “It was the verdict that the evidence demanded. Great for all parties that justice was served.”

The verdict came despite Bahena Rivera taking the stand in his own defense on Wednesday and claiming two masked mystery men killed Mollie Tibbetts, not him.

KCRG-TV9 spoke briefly with the jury foreman after the trial. He said the jury did discuss the mystery men, but came to the agreement, without a doubt, that it was Bahena Rivera who caused Tibbetts’ violent death.

After the verdict was read, Defense Attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese said they did not regret having Bahena Rivera testify.

“The story he put forth on the stand was exactly the version of the events he told us going back to August of 2018, he never varied from those versions of the events, not one detail,” Chad Frese said. “So we had to get something up there and we thought the jury needed to hear directly from him.”

But the jury chose to believe the evidence the prosecution offered, including Tibbetts’ DNA in the back of Bahena Rivera’s car and the fact that he led investigators to Tibbetts’ body five weeks after she went missing.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown met with the Tibbetts family after the verdict was in.

“We just spoke with the family for a few minutes afterwards,” Brown said. “They’re relieved. They’re pleased with the verdict.”

He said this case was about justice for Mollie Tibbetts, nearly three years in the making.

The verdict came on Tibbetts’ birthday month. She would have been 23 on May 8th.

