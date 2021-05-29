Advertisement

A brighter start to the weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chilly start to the weekend. Lows more reminiscent of November are found across eastern Iowa. Sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected with dry weather throughout Saturday. Sunday more clouds are expected with Monday bringing the next shower chance. Highs stay in the 60s this week with some milder weather ahead for the early part of June. Have a great day and a safe weekend.

