Zach Johnson Foundation Classic returning in July

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a return of the Zach Johnson Foundation Classic in Cedar Rapids this July, but with some alterations.

Plans are still in place to hold the event at Elmcrest Country Club in July.

However, organization leaders wrote, on social media, the 2021 event will be open to sponsors only, citing public health recommendations.

The Zach Johnson Foundation is planning a Pro Am event to watch virtually.

