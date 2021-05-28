Advertisement

Waterloo police arrest man for robbing multiple pizza delivery drivers

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police have arrested a man who they say robbed several pizza delivery drivers.

The robberies all happened within blocks of each other on Ravenwood Road.

Police say two suspects robbed a Pizza Hut delivery driver inside a building located at 1315 Ravenwood Road on April 20.

A Papa John’s Delivery driver was robbed as he was leaving a residence at 1229 Ravenwood Road on April 21.

The third robbery happened to a Marco’s Pizza delivery driver at 1257 Ravenwood on April 23.

Eighteen-year-old Melvin Dahn faces charges for all three incidents.

He is charged with two counts of first degree theft and one count of 2nd degree robbery.

