Waterloo Community School District honors Elizabeth Collins on night she should have graduated

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Community School District honored Elizabeth Collins on the night she should have graduated from high school.

An honorary cap, gown and diploma for Elizabeth were presented to Collins’ family on Thursday night. She would have graduated as part of the Class of 2021 from East High School.

Collins was 8-years-old when she and her 10-year-old cousin, Lyric Cook-Morrissey, went missing in July 2012. The two were later found dead in December 2012.

Their deaths remain unsolved.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.