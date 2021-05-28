Advertisement

Vinton is home to the longest glow-in-the-dark trail in the country

By Becky Phelps
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) -Nathan’s Miles is Vinton’s new glow-in-the-dark trail. It stretches two miles through the city, and is the longest glow-in-the dark trail in the country. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday night to celebrate the official opening.

By day, the two mile stretch looks like a regular path, except for the 3,000 pounds of glow stones scattered along it. The glow stones run on solar power, and after only 15 minutes of charge, can light the path for 15 hours.

Vinton Parks and Recreation Director Matt Boggess has been working on this project for years, and says he’s excited to see people come to see the finished trail. “And I’ve been out to the trail a half a dozen times at night and have talked to people from over, at least an hour away every time that I’ve gone out there. So this is gonna be a big draw to the community, it’s gonna be fantastic for our economic development, fantastic for our local businesses,” says Boggess.

Justin Campbell, a civil engineer with Shive-Hattery who worked on the project, says a glow-in-the-dark trail was a first for him. “We were doing a lot of research, what size of stone we should use, what color of stone, where we should put it,” says Campbell.

The trail’s novelty reflects the man who championed it- Nathan Hesson was on the Vinton City Council, and huge supporter of the trail. In January, he died at the age of 37. The trail is named in his honor, and Boggess says it runs past his home. ”He was very much a part of the decision to go ahead and approve the glow stone that we put in there, he was very, very integral in that whole process. So even through he didn’t get to see the complete project, I know he’s looking down on us and he’s extremely happy about everything,” says Boggess.

