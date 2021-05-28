Teen missing out of Davenport; person of interest needs identified

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport need your help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Police say 15-year-old Alivia Beeding was reported as a missing person after she was last seen at the BP gas station on East Locust Street. Police say this was around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

Alivia was last seen wearing a white quarter zip with black zipper and grey sweatpants getting in grey Dodge Charger with an unknown male.

The Davenport Police Department is also seeking our community’s assistance in identifying and locating the unknown man and the location of the grey Dodge Charger. (kwqc, davenport police dept.)

Police say there is reason to believe Alivia may be in danger and possibly travelling along the interstate.

The Davenport Police Department is also seeking our community’s assistance in identifying and locating the unknown man and the location of the grey Dodge Charger.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Alivia, the unknown individual, or the grey Dodge Charger is asked to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.