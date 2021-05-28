State-operated Test Iowa sites to close for Memorial Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state on Friday announced its five state-operated Test Iowa sites and the State Hygienic Lab will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

That goes for the following sites:

Black Hawk County — 4121 Alexandra Drive, Waterloo

Linn County — Windstar Lines, 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW, Cedar Rapids

Polk County — 4475 NE 3rd Street, Des Moines

Pottawattamie County — 3236 Nebraska Ave., Council Bluffs

Scott County — North Park Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport

The state expects all sites to reopen for testing on Tuesday for normal operating hours.

All Test Iowa site locations and operating hours can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

