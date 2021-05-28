State Auditor Rob Sand considering run for Iowa governor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand says he is not planning to run for U.S. Senate or Congress in 2022, but is considering running for governor of Iowa.

This is according to an interview published in the Carroll Times Herald.

Sand says he will likely make an announcement by Labor Day about whether he plans to run for governor or seek re-election for his current office.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.