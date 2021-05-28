Slipknot returns to Iowa in September for Knotfest 2021

INDIANOLA, Iowa (WOI) - One of the best known bands from Iowa is planning a “monumental return home.”

Heavy Metal band Slipknot will hold a concert on the ‘National Balloon Classic Field’ in Indianola, featuring 13 other musical groups.

It’s called Knotfest 2021.

The band got its start in Des Moines during the 90’s.

Andy Hall with rock station LAZER 103.3 said the concert will be reminiscent of the band’s performance at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

“I mean, it’s the pride of the 515,” Hall said. “Everybody loves Slipknot, and this is like the state fair show a couple years ago - a destination. People will be coming in from all over the world for this show. It’s not part of a larger tour, this is a stand-alone, a one-off.”

Pre-sale tickets are available to Knotfest Premium Members for $79 until June 3.

Tickets for the public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 4 for 99 dollars.

Copyright 2021 WOI. All rights reserved.