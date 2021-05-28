RoughRiders slowly returning to normal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The last time the Roughriders played a home game was on February 29th of 2020. The 19-20 season was cancelled in March because of the Pandemic, but then the Roughriders were forced to opt out of the 20-21 season after the IMON Ice Arena suffered significant damage in last August’s derecho.

“Right away I missed that, for sure,” Head coach Mark Carlson said. " It was the first time in my life that I hadn’t been around a hockey team,”

It wont be too long before Carlson is back on the ice with his team. On Wednesday, he and his staff participated in the first phase of the USHL Draft. Despite some noise from the arena’s repairs early on, drafting players is a return to normalcy.

