Advertisement

RoughRiders slowly returning to normal

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The last time the Roughriders played a home game was on February 29th of 2020. The 19-20 season was cancelled in March because of the Pandemic, but then the Roughriders were forced to opt out of the 20-21 season after the IMON Ice Arena suffered significant damage in last August’s derecho.

“Right away I missed that, for sure,” Head coach Mark Carlson said. " It was the first time in my life that I hadn’t been around a hockey team,”

It wont be too long before Carlson is back on the ice with his team. On Wednesday, he and his staff participated in the first phase of the USHL Draft. Despite some noise from the arena’s repairs early on, drafting players is a return to normalcy.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28,...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
WATCH: Verdict reached in Bahena Rivera murder trial, announcement expected soon
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Guilty verdict in the Bahena Rivera murder trial: the pictures

Latest News

ICOR Boxing gym designs classes around people with Parkinson's
Iowa City Boxing Gym designs classes to help people with Parkinson’s disease
Boxing gym offers classes for people with Parkinson's disease
Marv Cook steps down from Regina
After seven titles in 14 seasons, Marv Cook steps down as Regina’s head football coach
Roughriders slowly getting back to normal
Roughriders slowly getting back to normal