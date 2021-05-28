Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in remembrance of San Jose shooting victims

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims in the San Jose, California rail yard shooting.

The order is effective immediately until sunset on Sunday, May 30th.

Reynolds’ order was issued in conjunction with President Biden’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.