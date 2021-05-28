Advertisement

Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT
POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) confirms they are now involved in the search for a missing 10-year-old boy in Poweshiek County.

Xavior Harrelson, 10, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Thursday in Montezuma. The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679.

KCRG-TV9 has learned his family reported him missing on Thursday night. He lives at the Spruce Village Trailer Park in Montezuma, on the northwest edge of town.

On Friday, Poweshiek County Deputies and DCI were searching the area, including Diamond Lake Park, a 90-acre lake.

Neighbors say deputies began searching homes and cars on Thursday night, trying to find any clues.

“Just cops surrounding the trailers looking for a boy,” said Heather Post, a neighbor. “I just got off work and saw all these cops and I was like WOW.”

DCI says there are no signs that anyone forced their way into the home.

The situation, at this point, doesn’t trigger an Amber Alert since that requires specific criteria, such as a confirmed abduction.

KCRG-TV9 spoke with Harrelson’s father on Friday. He said he wants people to know the family misses and loves their son very much.

