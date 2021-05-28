Marshalltown offering $10,000 to people who move there, buy new home

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Marshalltown says it will pay you to move there and buy a new home.

The Marshalltown Chamber of Commerce calls it the “Make Marshalltown Home” program.

It’s offering people $10,000 to buy a newly built home in the city.

That’s if the home has a construction value of at least $180,000.

The incentive starts on July 1.

