Man admits to threatening Iowa governor in anti-mask tirade

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who left a threatening voicemail telling Gov. Kim Reynolds she should be hung or shot “for treason” has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge.

Harvey Hunter Jr., 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, accepting a plea agreement offered by Polk County prosecutors. In a written guilty plea, he said that he “did threaten to commit bodily injury to a government official” in his Jan. 5 voicemail.

Prosecutors will recommend that Hunter serve a one-year term of probation, pay a fine, have no contact with the governor and undergo a mental health evaluation.

His sentencing is set for next week.

