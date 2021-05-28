Advertisement

Man admits to threatening Iowa governor in anti-mask tirade

In this March 1, 2021, booking photo, Harvey Hunter Jr. is shown in at the Polk County Jail in...
In this March 1, 2021, booking photo, Harvey Hunter Jr. is shown in at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa after turning himself in to face a charge of first-degree harassment. Hunter is defending a profane voicemail he left for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds that said she should be "hung for treason," saying he didn't intend to threaten her and was expressing his opposition to her COVID-19 restrictions. (Polk County Jail via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who left a threatening voicemail telling Gov. Kim Reynolds she should be hung or shot “for treason” has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge.

Harvey Hunter Jr., 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment, accepting a plea agreement offered by Polk County prosecutors. In a written guilty plea, he said that he “did threaten to commit bodily injury to a government official” in his Jan. 5 voicemail.

Prosecutors will recommend that Hunter serve a one-year term of probation, pay a fine, have no contact with the governor and undergo a mental health evaluation.

His sentencing is set for next week.

