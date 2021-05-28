Advertisement

Linn-Mar guaranteeing future interviews for seniors planning to become teachers

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar is guaranteeing a future interview to a group of seniors who plan to teach in the future.

These students signed their letter of intent on Tuesday. They plan to pursue education after they graduate and go off to college.

The district talked to them about employment opportunities and said they hope to see them back in the district in the future.

