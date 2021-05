DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) -

After 8 hours of jury deliberation, Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018.

The photos above show the moments when the verdict was read and afterwards at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa on Friday, May 28, 2021.

