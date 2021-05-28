Granty County, Wisconsin Sheriff looking for owner of 2 lost dogs

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - Law enforcement in Grant County, Wisconsin are asking for help finding the owners of two dogs.

In a Facebook post, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the dogs were found by campers at Wyalusing State Park. They were then turned over to the park ranger.

The dogs have no collars or tags to identify them.

Anyone who can help find the owners are asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

