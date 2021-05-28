Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds orders flags lowered to half-staff for Memorial Day

(Source: WAFB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.

The governor’s office released the following statement:

“The United States of America is a beacon of hope, freedom, and prosperity defended by the brave men and women who serve in our armed forces,” said Gov. Reynolds. “We extend our sincerest gratitude to our fallen heroes by honoring their memory, and recognizing the eternal loss felt by their family and loved ones. Let Memorial Day serve as a reminder that America remains an exceptional nation because of those who have sacrificed everything to defend it.”

This comes in addition to the governor’s order to lower flags to half-staff until sunset on Sunday in honor of the victims of the shooting in San Jose.

