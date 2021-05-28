Advertisement

Former inmates finding more job opportunities during pandemic recovery

By Ethan Stein
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group that’s consistently struggled to find employment is benefiting from pandemic recovery. Employers said they can’t find enough workers to hire and that’s opening the door for former inmates to get jobs.

Michelle Heinz, who is the Executive Director for Inside Out Reentry Community, said the environment for former inmates to get jobs has improved.

She said she believes all the unemployment signs mean employers can’t be as picky.

“With more job openings around in our communities, I think employers are opening up a little more on who they might hire,” she said.

But, one economic expert said it’s likely there are multiple reasons for all the help wanted signs across Iowa.

Todd Knoop, who is an economist professor at Cornell College, said there’s not enough data to say there is a labor shortage.

“The labor shortage is a bunch of antidotes,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of great data right now that there is a widespread labor shortage.”

Those could include the cost of childcare and a discrepancy between wages and the jobs available.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28,...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
WATCH: Verdict reached in Bahena Rivera murder trial, announcement expected soon
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Guilty verdict in the Bahena Rivera murder trial: the pictures

Latest News

(file photo)
Iowa reports more 8 COVID deaths as new cases continue to decline
The world’s first virtual game of CLUE took place in Cedar Rapids Saturday.
World’s first virtual CLUE game takes place in Cedar Rapids
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Public search for missing Montezuma 10-year-old on Sunday
Manchester pool renamed in honor of Mayor Milt Kramer, and his wife Joanne, and their decades...
Manchester Aquatic Center renamed to honor longtime mayor and wife