Advertisement

Flag-raising ceremony at Dubuque County Courthouse

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time in months, the Dubuque County courthouse raised all three flags on Thursday.

Staff held a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the occasion.

Staff told KCRG-TV9 they had to replace the old poles because there were issues with the coating. That also caused flags to turn black.

They say the tops of the poles were damaged, which made it hard to raise the flags properly.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28,...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
WATCH: Verdict reached in Bahena Rivera murder trial, announcement expected soon
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Guilty verdict in the Bahena Rivera murder trial: the pictures

Latest News

(file photo)
Iowa reports more 8 COVID deaths as new cases continue to decline
The world’s first virtual game of CLUE took place in Cedar Rapids Saturday.
World’s first virtual CLUE game takes place in Cedar Rapids
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Public search for missing Montezuma 10-year-old on Sunday
Manchester pool renamed in honor of Mayor Milt Kramer, and his wife Joanne, and their decades...
Manchester Aquatic Center renamed to honor longtime mayor and wife