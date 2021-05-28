Flag-raising ceremony at Dubuque County Courthouse

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time in months, the Dubuque County courthouse raised all three flags on Thursday.

Staff held a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate the occasion.

Staff told KCRG-TV9 they had to replace the old poles because there were issues with the coating. That also caused flags to turn black.

They say the tops of the poles were damaged, which made it hard to raise the flags properly.

