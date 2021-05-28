First 2021 case of West Nile reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced the first 2021 confirmed case of West Nile virus infection in the state.

Officials say the case was detected in an older adult (aged 61 to 80-years-old) from Montgomery County. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab.

”Humans get infected with West Nile virus through a mosquito bite and being outside means there’s a risk for West Nile virus infection. But we have easily accessible preventive tools like insect repellent, that can help keep Iowans safe from mosquito bites, which lowers the risk of West Nile infection” said IDPH Medical Director & State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati in a statement.

With Memorial Day and summer activities on the horizon, IDPH is reminding all Iowans to take the following steps to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:

Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.

Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children.

For example, oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years of age and DEET should not be used on children less than 2 months of age.

If possible, avoid outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors whenever possible.

Eliminate standing water around the home because that’s where mosquitoes lay eggs. Empty water from buckets, cans, pool covers and pet water dishes. Change water in birdbaths every three to four days.

According to IDPH, in 2020, 3 Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus, but no one died.

For more information on West Nile virus, visit https://www.idph.iowa.gov/cade/disease-information/west-nile-virus.

