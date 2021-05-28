Drizzly and chilly today, record cold highs likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is about as cold as it gets for May 28th. Plan on highs only into the 40s for much of the area, which either ties or sets new record cold highs for this date. Clouds will stay thick with occasional drizzle or light rain. A Frost Advisory has been issued for tonight as lows fall well down to the 30s! Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, we still expect dry weather for both Saturday and Sunday with the chance for a few showers on Memorial Day. Highs next week still look to stay below early June normals and mainly stay in the 70-75 range on most days. While there are chances for showers, we’ll be able to sort out timing and extent of rainfall as we get closer. Have a good weekend!

