Advertisement

Drizzly and chilly today, record cold highs likely

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is about as cold as it gets for May 28th. Plan on highs only into the 40s for much of the area, which either ties or sets new record cold highs for this date. Clouds will stay thick with occasional drizzle or light rain. A Frost Advisory has been issued for tonight as lows fall well down to the 30s! Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, we still expect dry weather for both Saturday and Sunday with the chance for a few showers on Memorial Day. Highs next week still look to stay below early June normals and mainly stay in the 70-75 range on most days. While there are chances for showers, we’ll be able to sort out timing and extent of rainfall as we get closer. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28,...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
WATCH: Verdict reached in Bahena Rivera murder trial, announcement expected soon
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Guilty verdict in the Bahena Rivera murder trial: the pictures

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
A brighter start to the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Clearing Overnight Brings a Frost Chance
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast