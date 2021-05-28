Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa decline as interest in vaccines increase across the US

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19-related hospitalizations have decreased in Iowa to the lowest level in more than a year.

On Friday the state reports there are 111 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 19 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. That number is down from the 120 people reportedly hospitalized on Thursday.

It comes as the CDC’s new mask guidance appears to have caused an increase in interest in COVID-19 vaccinations across the U.S.

Earlier this month, the CDC announced fully-vaccinated people could remove their masks in most situations.

CNN reports data from vaccines.gov shows an increase in interest just after the CDC’s announcement, with visits to the site hitting the second highest mark since launch.

The number of vaccinations across the country also increased after the number declined for almost a month. Locally, the number of doses given has remained fairly steady.

On Friday, the state’s vaccine administration dashboard shows a total of 1,342,686 people are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 99 more COVID-19 cases, and three additional COVID-19 related deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 371,232 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,047 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,363 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,759,115 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 7.3 percent.

