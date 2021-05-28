Clearing Overnight Brings a Frost Chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to November! The weather continues its cool trend tonight as the sky clears. Frost is possible with lows dropping into the 30s. Cover plants tonight to keep them safe. Memorial Day Weekend features more sunshine on Saturday with clouds building on Sunday. Monday features the next shower chance. Slow warming will take us through the first few days in June. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

