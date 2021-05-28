Cedar Rapids man accused of sexual abuse of 15-year-old

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man faces five counts of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old.

In a criminal complaint, officials said 41-year-old Mathurin Petit committed sexual abuse against a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions from July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 while they were both living in the same household in the 3600 block of 12th Avenue SW.

Officials also said an additional incident occurred in November 2019 after the girl had moved out of the household.

