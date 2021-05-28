Advertisement

Cedar Rapids high school graduate honored with signing day for apprenticeship

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A high school graduate from Cedar Rapids was honored with a “signing day” on Thursday as he prepares to start an apprenticeship.

Seth Konen graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in May of 2020. He is now planning to work for Menefee Drywall Company.

Konen says several members of his family have followed the same path. He says he made the decision because he didn’t want to take on a lot of debt by going to a four-year university.

“I was thinking about myself, yeah my family was already in it but I was thinking of my own future and I don’t want to get into a hole with debt. So I thought trades was the way to go,” he said.

Carpenter’s Local 308 helped host the event. They say they want to recognize and celebrate young adults who are choosing to enter the workforce after high school.

