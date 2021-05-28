Bahena Rivera’s future in the hands of jury as deliberations enter day 2

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A verdict could come on Friday in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

Deliberations began Thursday afternoon. Jurors met for three hours without reaching a decision on whether to convict Bahena Rivera.

Jurors will return Friday morning.

Bahena Rivera is charged with first degree murder in the 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts in Poweshiek County.

If convicted, he would spend life in prison with no chance of parole.

Tibbetts disappeared while on a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, in July 2018.

Investigators say Bahena Rivera led them to her body in a Poweshiek County cornfield several weeks later.

Jury deliberations come after the defense and prosecutors gave their closing arguments Thursday in Davenport.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown argued Bahena Rivera is the only person who could have led authorities to Tibbetts’ body.

Initially, he confessed to investigators that he killed Tibbetts, but on Wednesday, Bahena Rivera testified two masked men forced him to commit the crime.

Brown told the jury he believed the state showed plenty of evidence to get a guilty verdict.

“She crossed paths with him and it ended her life,” prosecutor Scott Brown said during closing arguments. “She was attacked brutally by him, she was stabbed repeatedly by him. Can you imagine what that was like for her?”

During the defense’s closing arguments, attorney Chad Frese admitted this is an emotional case. But he asked the jury to leave their emotions out of the verdict.

He said the investigation into Tibbetts’ disappearance and death was sloppy, despite widespread resources.

“The loss of Mollie Tibbetts is tragic, absolutely tragic,” Frese said. “And the reason I mention that is because the loss of someone like that can evoke a lot of emotion.”

The state also called a rebuttal witness, Dalton Jack’s supervisor. Jack is Tibbetts’ boyfriend.

His supervisor vouched for his whereabouts the day Tibbetts went missing.

Throughout the trial, the defense questioned Jack about his involvement in the case.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.