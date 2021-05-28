Athlete of the Week: Grayson Zylstra

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wash senior Grayson Zylstra is ending his high school career with a bang. Zylstra switched to singles play this year and is 18-1 playing in the number one spot for the Warriors. His only loss was separated by just three points. Zylstra, who will play at DePauw University next year, has worked really hard his game to be one of the top players in the state.

