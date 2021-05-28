Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Grayson Zylstra

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wash senior Grayson Zylstra is ending his high school career with a bang. Zylstra switched to singles play this year and is 18-1 playing in the number one spot for the Warriors. His only loss was separated by just three points. Zylstra, who will play at DePauw University next year, has worked really hard his game to be one of the top players in the state.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28,...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
WATCH: Verdict reached in Bahena Rivera murder trial, announcement expected soon
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Guilty verdict in the Bahena Rivera murder trial: the pictures

Latest News

ICOR Boxing gym designs classes around people with Parkinson's
Iowa City Boxing Gym designs classes to help people with Parkinson’s disease
Boxing gym offers classes for people with Parkinson's disease
Marv Cook steps down from Regina
After seven titles in 14 seasons, Marv Cook steps down as Regina’s head football coach
Roughriders slowly getting back to normal
RoughRiders slowly returning to normal