After seven titles in 14 seasons, Marv Cook steps down as Regina’s head football coach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After 14 seasons of acting as the head coach of Regina football, Marv Cook announced that he is stepping down from this position on Thursday. In his tenure, Cook led the Regals to seven state championships.

In his playing days, Cook was a star athlete for West Branch, an All-American for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and played in the NFL.

Cook also coached his son Drew, a recent graduate at Iowa, and Ashton, who is about to graduate from Regina.

