Advertisement

After seven titles in 14 seasons, Marv Cook steps down as Regina’s head football coach

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After 14 seasons of acting as the head coach of Regina football, Marv Cook announced that he is stepping down from this position on Thursday. In his tenure, Cook led the Regals to seven state championships.

In his playing days, Cook was a star athlete for West Branch, an All-American for the Iowa Hawkeyes, and played in the NFL.

Cook also coached his son Drew, a recent graduate at Iowa, and Ashton, who is about to graduate from Regina.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28,...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
WATCH: Verdict reached in Bahena Rivera murder trial, announcement expected soon
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Guilty verdict in the Bahena Rivera murder trial: the pictures

Latest News

ICOR Boxing gym designs classes around people with Parkinson's
Iowa City Boxing Gym designs classes to help people with Parkinson’s disease
Boxing gym offers classes for people with Parkinson's disease
Roughriders slowly getting back to normal
RoughRiders slowly returning to normal
Roughriders slowly getting back to normal
Roughriders slowly getting back to normal