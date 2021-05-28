Adventureland’s new Dragon Slayer roller coaster opens Saturday

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - Adventureland’s newest roller coaster opens Saturday.

The Dragon Slayer is an ‘S&S 4D free-spin coaster.’ It’s a steel coaster with side-mounted seats that freely rotate.

The new coaster replaces the Dragon. Portions of the Dragon can still be seen standing from outside the park.

Officials said the loops of the old track will remain as a tribute for the time being.

