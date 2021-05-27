Advertisement

Report: Finkenauer preparing to run for Grassley’s U.S. Senate seat

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former 1st District Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer is preparing to run for Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley’s senate seat, according to a report by Politico.

Citing two sources familiar with her plans, the report says that Finkenauer has started the process of assembling a potential campaign team.

Grassley, 87, was first elected to the Senate in 1980 and has been reelected six times (the last being in 2016). Grassley says he has not decided if he will seek reelection in 2022.

A recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll found that a majority of Iowans are hoping Grassley does not seek reelection. But Grassley has been dismissive of that poll and said he may run again for an 8th term.

Finkenauer lost her congressional seat to Republican Ashley Hinson in the 2020 election.

In December, it was reported that Finkenauer was a possible candidate for Secretary of Labor.

During the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, in a series of tweets, Finkenauer blamed republicans-specifically calling out Grassley and Joni Ernst-for the rioting and chaos that occurred.

On Tuesday, Finkenauer took aim at Grassley on Twitter again for withholding support for the January 6th commission legislation that passed the House last week.

Republican State Senator Jim Carlin, from Sioux City and Dave Muhlbauer-a Democrat, farmer and former county supervisor- have both announced they’re running for Grassley’s seat.

