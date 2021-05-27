Advertisement

Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kroger announced a new effort in collaboration with the Biden administration to encourage more Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The #CommunityImmunity campaign launches next week and includes five $1 million payouts and 50 chances for a year of free groceries.

Kroger will announce more details including prizes, official rules and eligibility when the giveaway begins.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cristhian Bahena Rivera reacts after the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28,...
Bahena Rivera found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens as the verdict is announced in his trial, Friday, May 28, 2021,...
WATCH: Verdict reached in Bahena Rivera murder trial, announcement expected soon
The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating 10-year-old Xavior Harrelson....
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation joins search for missing 10-year-old in Poweshiek County
Aaron Morris was reunited with his stolen service dog.
Heartfelt reunion: Stolen service dog returned to owner miles away from home
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, is taken out of the courtroom after the announcement of the...
Guilty verdict in the Bahena Rivera murder trial: the pictures

Latest News

(file photo)
Iowa reports more 8 COVID deaths as new cases continue to decline
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
The remains of 215 children are found at the site of what was one of Canada's largest Indian...
Remains of 215 Indigenous kids found at Canadian school
Holiday weekend causes a huge surge in travel. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Air travel sets record as 40% of Americans are vaccinated
WWII veteran Anthony Grasso placed a white rose on the grave of Lt. Frank DuBose, who was...
96-year-old WWII vet visits SC grave of fallen soldier who saved his life