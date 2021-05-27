Jack-knifed semi blocks I-380 in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi blocked Interstate 380 on Thursday, causing a lot of vehicles to have to detour.

At 11:12 A.M., the semi jackknifed across the three lanes of southbound I-380 at 4th Street, right over the Cedar River.

It stayed blocked for about a half-hour before emergency crews could get the tractor-trailer and cab moved at approximately 12:30 P.M. Once it was moved, traffic was back to normal.

The driver was not injured and the semi was the only vehicle involved in the accident. The driver was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

Officials said the rainy weather could have been a contributing factor.

****

A jack-knifed semi blocked I-380 in downtown Cedar Rapids just before lunch on Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic.

DOT Cameras showed the semi-trailer blocking all southbound lanes of traffic on the bridge over the Cedar River. That forced cars to detour onto A Ave East, backing up cars on I-380 heading into downtown.

No other information is available on the crash. Stay with KCRG-TV9 for updates.

Semi accident on Interstate 380 causes detours

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.