Jack-knifed semi blocks I-380 in downtown Cedar Rapids

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi blocked Interstate 380 on Thursday, causing a lot of vehicles to have to detour.

At 11:12 A.M., the semi jackknifed across the three lanes of southbound I-380 at 4th Street, right over the Cedar River.

It stayed blocked for about a half-hour before emergency crews could get the tractor-trailer and cab moved at approximately 12:30 P.M. Once it was moved, traffic was back to normal.

The driver was not injured and the semi was the only vehicle involved in the accident. The driver was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

Officials said the rainy weather could have been a contributing factor.

