Closing arguments made, jury deliberations begin in Bahena Rivera murder trial

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Closing arguments began Thursday morning in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial.

Bahena Rivera is charged with murdering Mollie Tibbetts. She died in July 2018 after disappearing while out for a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn Iowa.

Authorities say Bahena Rivera, who is an illegal immigrant, led them to Tibbetts body in a cornfield about a month later.

The closing arguments came after prosecutors brought one final rebuttal witness Thursday morning. The judge then read the jury their instructions.

The rebuttal witness was Nick Wilson, a co-worker of Dalton Jack’s, who corroborated Jack’s story that he was in Dubuque the night of Tibbett’s disappearance.

Jack is Tibbetts’ boyfriend, who the defense has shown had cheated on Mollie Tibbetts, and questioned where he was located around the time Tibbetts disappeared.

Nick Wilson supervised Jack at Jasper Construction, as they worked a job in Dubuque the day Tibbetts disappeared.

Wilson said he is in charge of clocking Jack’s hours, of which he worked 12 and a half hours and finished at 7 p.m.

He then described Jack’s demeanor the next day. Wilson said Jack seemed kind of down the next day, not really speaking with the group. Wilson also said later that day Jack told him that he hadn’t spoken to Mollie in 18 hours, and he was worried about her.

During cross-examination, the defense questioned whether Wilson knew exactly where Jack was at specific times the night Tibbetts disappeared.

Closing arguments then began after the judge gave the jury instructions.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown questions a witness during Cristhian Bahena Rivera's trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) (Kelsey Kremer | AP)

PROSECUTOR’S CLOSING ARGUMENTS:

Prosecutor Scott Brown became passionate at times as he went through their evidence.

He described the four things his team had to prove in order to get a guilty conviction on first degree murder and made these points.

“She was attacked brutally by him,” Brown said. “She was stabbed repeatedly by him. Can you imagine what that was like for her.”

“There wasn’t two other guys,” Brown went on to say. “That’s a figment of his [Bahena Rivera’s] imagination. All of the credible evidence in this case. All of it! Points at him.”

DEFENSE’S CLOSING ARGUMENTS:

Defense attorney Chad Frese questions a witness during Cristhian Bahena Rivera's trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) (Kelsey Kremer | AP)

Attorney Chad Frese called the loss of Tibbetts tragic, but said emotions don’t belong in the jury room during deliberations.

Frese made a point of saying the state must have enough evidence to prove Bahena Rivera did it.

Evidence Frese discussed included that no murder weapon was ever found and no evidence of premeditation or malice of forethought was ever presented. Frese also said the decision to have former officer Romero handle the interview with Bahena Rivera was a “colossal blunder,” because she was inexperienced.

Frese criticized the officers who interviewed Bahena Rivera when he confessed. Officers told him they were not from immigration. “When he didn’t give them what they wanted, they called immigration.”

The defense continued to point to Dalton Jack as a suspect in Tibbetts’ death. Frese said the state should have done more to prove Jack’s whereabouts the night Tibbetts went missing.

“Why on earth would you not just put up Dalton Jack’s phone records if he truly was in Dubuque?” Frese said.

Frese says more should have been done regarding the whereabouts of Dalton Jack.

“She was going to fly, she was outgrowing this man,” Frese said. “He was angry. He has a history of being a fighter. And they knew he was a problem.”

PROSECUTOR’S REBUTTAL:

Prosecutor Scott Brown got a chance to give a rebuttal in which he defended Dalton Jack and the officers and investigators involved in the case.

“They ran Dalton Jack into the ground in this case.” Brown said.

Yet Brown went on to say there is no evidence that points to Dalton.

“What do you do when you’re not getting along with your girlfriend? You break up with her. You don’t take her out in the country and stab her to death, goodness,” Brown said.

Brown also pointed out that witnesses confirm that Dalton Jack was in Dubuque the night of Tibbetts’ disappearance, and could not have made the 2 hour drive there and back again to fit the timeline of available evidence.

Brown said all the evidence in this case points to one person, and no one else had a reason to kill Mollie Tibbetts. He was angry, he was rejected by Tibbetts and he admitted that he did it.

With that, the prosecution wrapped their closing rebuttal and the jury left for a lunch break and to begin deliberations.

The jury deliberated for a little more than three hours before they left the courthouse for the night.

Deliberations will continue Friday morning.

