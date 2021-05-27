Advertisement

REPLAY: Closing arguments made in Bahena Rivera trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT
WARNING! COURT VIDEO UNCENSORED AND MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

DAVENPORT Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys are expected to present their closing arguments Thursday in the murder trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera.

Bahena Rivera is accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts in Poweshiek County in 2018. The University of Iowa student disappeared while on a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa. Investigators say Bahena Rivera led them to her body in a cornfield several weeks later.

Bahena Rivera took the stand on Wednesday, and for the first time, claimed two unidentified, masked men forced him to take part in the crime.

He said the two men showed up to his trailer, told him to get into his black Chevy Malibu, and drive.

They passed Tibbetts several times before directing Bahena Rivera to stop the car. Bahena Rivera also claims one of the men got out of the car with a knife and was gone for about 10 minutes.

He says the men then put Tibbetts body in the trunk of his car. Then they made him drive for several more miles before getting out of the car and walking away.

He says that’s when he carried Tibbetts’ body to the cornfield.

Bahena Rivera originally confessed to the murder.

During cross-examination, prosecutors reminded him he first claimed Tibbetts threatened to call the police, and he was the person to approach her.

That’s when he had said he went into a violent rage and blacked out.

See the videos below to watch the closing arguments and hear trial analysis:

