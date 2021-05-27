Cedar Rapids splash pads to open for summer season this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Splash pads will reopen for the summer season in Cedar Rapids starting on Saturday.

City officials said water will be turned on at 9 a.m. and turned off at 9 p.m. each day.

Visitors can activate the spray features by pressing the button or by running their hand across the sensor on the fire hydrant.

The splash pads that will be open are located at Cedar Valley, Cleveland, Daniels, Greene Square, Hayes, Hidder, Noelridge, Redmond, and Twin Pines Parks.

The splash pads at Jacolyn Park will remain closed for ADA improvements, but it’s expected to reopen within the next two weeks.

The Time Check Park splash pad will remain closed for repairs. Officials do not have a time frame for when it will reopen.

