Black Hawk County health leaders to offer incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Health leaders in Black Hawk County say they plan to offer incentives for COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, the county’s board of health on Wednesday signed off on tapping $10,000 from a private foundation to encourage more people to get shots.

The county is weighing offering gift cards and possibly some type of lottery.

The public health director for the county said vaccination rates have hit a wall, and it is going much slower than they’d like. She said she hopes to roll out an incentive program next month.

Right now, about half of the county’s population 16 and older is fully vaccinated. But the county said it would like to reach 80 percent.

Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health says more than 1 point 3 million people are now fully vaccinated.

