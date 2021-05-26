Waterloo police release name of weekend shooting victim

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police released the name of a man who died in a shooting over the weekend.

Police responded to a call just after midnight on Sunday morning in the area of West 4th and Jefferson.

When they arrived, they heard gunshots and saw people running near the 300 block of West 4th.

Officers found 27-year-old Davonta Sellers with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Police have made no arrests.

Officials say several people were in the area where the shooting happened.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.

