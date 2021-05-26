Advertisement

Waterloo police release name of weekend shooting victim

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police released the name of a man who died in a shooting over the weekend.

Police responded to a call just after midnight on Sunday morning in the area of West 4th and Jefferson.

When they arrived, they heard gunshots and saw people running near the 300 block of West 4th.

Officers found 27-year-old Davonta Sellers with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Police have made no arrests.

Officials say several people were in the area where the shooting happened.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon physically assaulted in Iowa City
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, right, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
REPLAY: Defense calls witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Linn-Mar
Linn-Mar to end school year three days earlier
Police: 2 killed in crash after fleeing Iowa traffic stop
The Yellow River State Forest is located in Allamakee County.
State park visitors concerned over DNR’s decision to transfer lone park ranger

Latest News

The Marion Independent School District is now officially changing its mascot to the Wolves.
Marion Independent School District adopts new name, mascot
Fontae Buelow testifies in court on Thursday, January 18, 2018
Second trial underway for man accused of killing his girlfriend in Dubuque
A Cedar Rapids organization is kicking off a series of events to help get diapers to families...
Cedar Rapids organization kicks off community diaper day
The Marion Independent School District is now officially changing its mascot to the Wolves.
Marion Independent School District adopts new name, mascot