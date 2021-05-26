Trial to begin for Davenport man charged in shooting at Cedar Rapids gas station in 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Davenport man charged with shooting and killing a man at a Cedar Rapids gas station in 2019 will stand trial Wednesday.

The shooting happened outside a ‘Kum and Go’ gas station at 1st Avenue NE and 32nd Street on October 30, 2019.

Todd Jenkins is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend, Reginald Ward of Illinois.

Ward was shot in his leg and hip area, he died the next day. Jenkins is charged with first degree murder and going armed with intent.

Police say the 25-year-old drove from Davenport to Cedar Rapids with a loaded handgun and waited outside his ex-girlfriend’s home to confront Ward.

When the couple left in a vehicle, police say Jenkins followed them and got into a road-rage incident with Ward.

The two vehicles eventually stopped at the gas station. That’s when police say Jenkins shot Ward before fleeing to the Quad Cities.

He was later captured by police at an Illinois hotel.

Jenkins claims it was an act of self-defense.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.