Stocks wobble as investors weigh growth, inflation concerns

(AP) - U.S. stocks wobbled between small gains and losses in early trading Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation.

A variety of companies that rely on direct consumer spending, such as Nike and Gap, made solid gains.

The gains were kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth.

The next key update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its GDP report for the first quarter.

