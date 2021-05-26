Second trial underway for man accused of killing his girlfriend in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A second trial is now underway for the man accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend in Dubuque four years ago.

Court documents show jury selection started Tuesday for Fontae Buelow.

He is charged with second degree murder in the death of Samantha Link in March 2017.

The trial is in Clinton County. It had moved there due to extended media coverage.

A jury convicted him in his first trial in January 2018. A judge later sentenced him to 50 years in prison, but last year, the Iowa Supreme court ordered a new trial.

It upheld an appeals court decision to throw out the previous conviction.

This is because the judge did not allow information about Link’s prior suicide attempt and mental health records.

Buelow claims Link turned the knife on herself during an argument.

