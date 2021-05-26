Advertisement

Pork group asks USDA to support faster slaughterhouse speeds

This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D....
This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. A group representing pork producers urged the federal government Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to let them continue an effort to speed up the processing of pigs into bacon and ham despite a union's claim that the increased volume endangers workers. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A trade group for pork producers is asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to appeal a recent federal judge’s order that struck down a federal rule allowing pork processing plants to speed up processing.

The National Pork Producers Council said Tuesday that a Minnesota judge’s ruling in March ordering a return to slower processing line speeds will cost farmers $80 million in reduced income.

Meatpacking worker unions challenged the faster speeds, saying they put workers’ health and safety at risk.

The pork producers group is asking the USDA to appeal the ruling and seek a stay so six plants now operating at faster speeds may continue under the new rules finalized by former President Donald Trump’s administration in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon physically assaulted in Iowa City
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, right, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
REPLAY: Defense calls witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Linn-Mar
Linn-Mar to end school year three days earlier
Police: 2 killed in crash after fleeing Iowa traffic stop
The Yellow River State Forest is located in Allamakee County.
State park visitors concerned over DNR’s decision to transfer lone park ranger

Latest News

Jury finds Des Moines landlord discriminated against some
Three hundred dollars a week in supplemental unemployment payments is coming to an end for...
Some unemployed workers are making more money on unemployment, others face discrepancy between wages and skills
Title 42 is a policy that started under President Donald Trump and maintained by President Joe...
Refugee families make their way to eastern Iowa in search of the American Dream
St. Ludmila's Catholic Church
Cedar Rapids church remembers George Floyd one year after his death, calls Iowans to action to end injustice