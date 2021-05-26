Marion Independent School District adopts new name, mascot

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District is now officially changing its mascot to the Wolves.

The board approved the change at its meeting Monday night.

The school district’s previous mascot was the Indians. It voted earlier this school year to change it to the Mavericks.

Then people approached the district about the origin of that name, saying it dates back to an early 1800’s Texas rancher and slave owner.

The district surveyed students, staff and the community about potential replacement mascots earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.