Many voice opposition to potential solar farm project in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people are against plans for a potential solar farm project in Linn County.

Last night in Palo was the first of 2 opportunities for people to comment directly to County officials about the project.

The county has yet to get an official application from any solar developer, but the vast majority of people objected to the plan.

Public comments revealed concerns about the potential loss of natural scenery as well as re-purposing thousands of acres of farmland.

One person said, “Our town’s motto of gateway to the outdoors was built with the idea of scenery in mind, and I don’t believe that the idea of metal solar reflectors was in that vision.”

Another public informational meeting is planned for next June 2nd at the county fairgrounds in Central City.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.