Jury finds Des Moines landlord discriminated against some

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Polk County jury has found that a Des Moines landlord discriminated against potential tenants based on their religion and national origin and ordered him to pay $50,000.

The Des Moines Register reports the jury award came last week in a lawsuit against Patrick Knueven brought by the Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission.

The commission said it received a complaint in 2015 from a woman who said Knueven treated her unfairly when he saw that she wore a hijab.

The commission then carried out an undercover investigation in which various people met with Knueven or toured his properties.

The commission said it built a case that Knueven quoted higher rent prices than advertised and acted with hostility toward nonwhite people with foreign accents or who identified as Muslim.

