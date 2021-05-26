Advertisement

Iowa’s Joey Woody leads Hawkeye Track & Field to unprecedented success

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since taking over the head job at Iowa in 2014, Joey Woody has led the Iowa track and field program to incredible heights. The Hawkeyes have won three straight men’s Big 10 titles.

“We really pride ourselves on coaching and developing athletes and the success is really proven with what we’ve been able to do, especially with our Iowa kids and what they’ve been able to do these last couple of years,” Woody said.

Woody, who was a part of the dynasty at City High and won a national title at UNI, was one of the top 400 hurdlers in the World, winning a sliver medal at the World Championships in 2003. Joey uses that same competitive spirit to motivate his athletes today.

“We expect to win,” Woody explained. “At City High it came just part of the expectation. That is where I’ve been since I’ve been at UNI and obviously coaching here at Iowa. Our athletes, they expect to win rings. That is just becoming part of the norm and has been a big thing to get to.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hudson police are asking for help identifying this boy and finding his parents.
Hudson police return young boy to mother
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon physically assaulted in Iowa City
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, right, listens to testimony during his trial at the Scott County...
REPLAY: Defense calls witnesses in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Court proceedings continue in the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at...
Surveillance video gave investigators ‘lead they needed’ in the search for Mollie Tibbetts

Latest News

Prairie tops Marion to win Metro title
Prairie tops Marion 15-5 to win first Metro title since 2016
Athlete of the Week: Miyako Coffey
Athlete of the Week: Miyako Coffey
Iowa's Joey Woody
Joey Woody leading Iowa track program to unprecedented success
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon physically assaulted in Iowa City