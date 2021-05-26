Iowa’s Joey Woody leads Hawkeye Track & Field to unprecedented success

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since taking over the head job at Iowa in 2014, Joey Woody has led the Iowa track and field program to incredible heights. The Hawkeyes have won three straight men’s Big 10 titles.

“We really pride ourselves on coaching and developing athletes and the success is really proven with what we’ve been able to do, especially with our Iowa kids and what they’ve been able to do these last couple of years,” Woody said.

Woody, who was a part of the dynasty at City High and won a national title at UNI, was one of the top 400 hurdlers in the World, winning a sliver medal at the World Championships in 2003. Joey uses that same competitive spirit to motivate his athletes today.

“We expect to win,” Woody explained. “At City High it came just part of the expectation. That is where I’ve been since I’ve been at UNI and obviously coaching here at Iowa. Our athletes, they expect to win rings. That is just becoming part of the norm and has been a big thing to get to.

